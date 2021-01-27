Gators release 2021 football schedule

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Southeastern Conference has announced the 2021 football schedule for the Florida Gators.

The Gators went 8-4 this past year, earning one of the SEC’s two New Year’s Six bowl bid in the Cotton Bowl, falling to Oklahoma.

Florida’s full 2021 schedule can be seen below.

Date Week Opponent September 4, 2021 1 vs. Florida Atlantic September 11, 2021 2 at South Florida September 18, 2021 3 vs. Alabama September 25, 2021 4 vs. Tennessee October 2, 2021 5 at Kentucky October 9, 2021 6 vs. Vanderbilt October 16, 2021 7 at LSU October 23, 2021 8 BYE October 30, 2021 9 vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville) November 6, 2021 10 at South Carolina November 13, 2021 11 vs. Samford November 20, 2021 12 at Missouri November 27, 2021 13 vs. Florida State

