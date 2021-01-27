Advertisement

Gators release 2021 football schedule

Florida players run onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Arkansas,...
Florida players run onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Southeastern Conference has announced the 2021 football schedule for the Florida Gators.

The Gators went 8-4 this past year, earning one of the SEC’s two New Year’s Six bowl bid in the Cotton Bowl, falling to Oklahoma.

Florida’s full 2021 schedule can be seen below.

DateWeekOpponent
September 4, 20211vs. Florida Atlantic
September 11, 20212at South Florida
September 18, 20213vs. Alabama
September 25, 20214vs. Tennessee
October 2, 20215at Kentucky
October 9, 20216vs. Vanderbilt
October 16, 20217at LSU
October 23, 20218BYE
October 30, 20219vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville)
November 6, 202110at South Carolina
November 13, 202111vs. Samford
November 20, 202112at Missouri
November 27, 202113vs. Florida State

