Gators release 2021 football schedule
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Southeastern Conference has announced the 2021 football schedule for the Florida Gators.
The Gators went 8-4 this past year, earning one of the SEC’s two New Year’s Six bowl bid in the Cotton Bowl, falling to Oklahoma.
Florida’s full 2021 schedule can be seen below.
|Date
|Week
|Opponent
|September 4, 2021
|1
|vs. Florida Atlantic
|September 11, 2021
|2
|at South Florida
|September 18, 2021
|3
|vs. Alabama
|September 25, 2021
|4
|vs. Tennessee
|October 2, 2021
|5
|at Kentucky
|October 9, 2021
|6
|vs. Vanderbilt
|October 16, 2021
|7
|at LSU
|October 23, 2021
|8
|BYE
|October 30, 2021
|9
|vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville)
|November 6, 2021
|10
|at South Carolina
|November 13, 2021
|11
|vs. Samford
|November 20, 2021
|12
|at Missouri
|November 27, 2021
|13
|vs. Florida State
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.