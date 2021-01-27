Georgia releases 2021 football schedule

ATHENS, Ga. (WCTV) - The Southeastern Conference has announced the 2021 football schedule for the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs went 8-2 this past year, earning one of the SEC’s two New Year’s Six bowl bid in the Chick-Fil-A Bowl, beating Cincinnati on a last-second field goal.

Georgia’s full 2021 schedule can be seen below.

Date Week Opponent September 4, 2021 1 vs. Clemson (in Charlotte) September 11, 2021 2 vs. UAB September 18, 2021 3 vs. South Carolina September 25, 2021 4 at Vanderbilt October 2, 2021 5 vs. Arkansas October 9, 2021 6 at Auburn October 16, 2021 7 vs. Kentucky October 23, 2021 8 BYE October 30, 2021 9 vs. Florida (in Jacksonville) November 6, 2021 10 vs. Missouri November 13, 2021 11 at Tennessee November 20, 2021 12 vs. Charleston Southern November 27, 2021 13 at Georgia Tech

