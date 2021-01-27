Georgia releases 2021 football schedule
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WCTV) - The Southeastern Conference has announced the 2021 football schedule for the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs went 8-2 this past year, earning one of the SEC’s two New Year’s Six bowl bid in the Chick-Fil-A Bowl, beating Cincinnati on a last-second field goal.
Georgia’s full 2021 schedule can be seen below.
|Date
|Week
|Opponent
|September 4, 2021
|1
|vs. Clemson (in Charlotte)
|September 11, 2021
|2
|vs. UAB
|September 18, 2021
|3
|vs. South Carolina
|September 25, 2021
|4
|at Vanderbilt
|October 2, 2021
|5
|vs. Arkansas
|October 9, 2021
|6
|at Auburn
|October 16, 2021
|7
|vs. Kentucky
|October 23, 2021
|8
|BYE
|October 30, 2021
|9
|vs. Florida (in Jacksonville)
|November 6, 2021
|10
|vs. Missouri
|November 13, 2021
|11
|at Tennessee
|November 20, 2021
|12
|vs. Charleston Southern
|November 27, 2021
|13
|at Georgia Tech
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.