Georgia releases 2021 football schedule

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) during a game against Mississippi State on Dooley Field at...
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) during a game against Mississippi State on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh | Tony Walsh)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WCTV) - The Southeastern Conference has announced the 2021 football schedule for the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs went 8-2 this past year, earning one of the SEC’s two New Year’s Six bowl bid in the Chick-Fil-A Bowl, beating Cincinnati on a last-second field goal.

Georgia’s full 2021 schedule can be seen below.

DateWeekOpponent
September 4, 20211vs. Clemson (in Charlotte)
September 11, 20212vs. UAB
September 18, 20213vs. South Carolina
September 25, 20214at Vanderbilt
October 2, 20215vs. Arkansas
October 9, 20216at Auburn
October 16, 20217vs. Kentucky
October 23, 20218BYE
October 30, 20219vs. Florida (in Jacksonville)
November 6, 202110vs. Missouri
November 13, 202111at Tennessee
November 20, 202112vs. Charleston Southern
November 27, 202113at Georgia Tech

