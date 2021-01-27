Governor DeSantis’ protest bill passes by the House Criminal Justice & Public Safety Subcommittee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis’ HB 1 Bill, aimed at dealing with protests in the state, was passed by the House Criminal Justice & Public Safety Subcommittee.

The passing of this bill is the first step in the legislative process and passed 11 to 6 along party lines.

HB1 was first announced in spring of 2020 amid protests, but was only officially filed in the Florida House and Senate after riots at the U.S. Capitol Building in early January.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.