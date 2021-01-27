Advertisement

Leon County Commission votes to purchase land for new location of Northeast Park

By Monica Casey
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Construction on a $10 million park project could be moved up after the Leon County Commission voted to initiate a sale of the current property and purchase a new site.

The Northeast park project may be placed in a five-year window, rather than being completed in 2035.

Commissioners unanimously voted to move the park to a new location.

The set location for the park would be at the intersection of Proctor and Thomasville Roads, about two miles north of Chiles High School.

The new plot of land is on Centreville Road, adjacent to Montford Middle School and Roberts Elementary school.

District Four Commissioner Brian Welch says this move could change the timeline, if the park could be tied in with the Northeast Gateway project.

“It provides us a synergistic opportunity to line up the Northeast Gateway extension with the park, which allows for cost savings, whether it be construction, development, planning, design, those kinds of things,” said Commissioner Welch.

According to data included in the County’s agenda item, the new location could serve more residents. An additional 22,000 people live within a five-mile radius of the new location.

There would be no net cost to the County to sell, and purchase the new land.

The move of the park and the changing of the timeline are still subject to approval by the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency; that Board next meets on February 18.

