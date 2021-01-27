Leon County creating new emergency rental assistance program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioners voted to create a new emergency rental assistance program with a new allocation from the U.S. Treasury.

Commissioners voted to establish the new program, utilizing funding from the COVID-19 relief package, passed by Congress at the end of December.

The $8.9 million will assist low-income households with rent and utilities; it could be up and running by March.

County Commission Chair Rick Minor says as Leon County’s CARES Program ends, this is another opportunity to help those in need.

“Payments are intended to go first to landlords as well as utility providers, and if the landlords or utility providers are not able to be reached, or collect those funds, then the tenants and the renters and the folks that owe utility payments will be able to collect those funds,” said Minor.

According to the agenda item, a renter household needs to have at least one person meeting the following requirements:

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19;

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

Has a household income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

The U.S. Treasury determines how the the funding is allocated, and the local government is required to follow those requirements. According to that agency, the government must prioritize:

Eligible households that include an individual who has been unemployed for the 90 days prior to application, and

Households with income at or below 50% of AMI.

The program is not yet open for applications; WCTV will update our website when funding is available.

