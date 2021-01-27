Advertisement

Mike’s Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Jan. 26

By Mike McCall
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will slowly drop Tuesday night as the instability from the daytime decreases, but rain chances will climb again Wednesday. Another storm system is forecast to develop and move into the viewing area, bringing another very low risk of damaging winds and an isolated tornado to parts of South Georgia Wednesday. Highs will reach into the 70s.

After the storm system passes, cold weather will make a comeback Thursday with highs in the 50s with a clearer sky. Lows Friday morning will be near the freezing mark inland. The temps will remain low Friday and Saturday, but with a sunny to mostly sunny sky. Rain chances will return Sunday, but, once again, colder temperatures and a clearer sky will return to the forecast.

