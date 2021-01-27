Advertisement

Storm knocks out radar, leaves damage at TLH airport

Plane flipped at TLH airport
Plane flipped at TLH airport(City of Tallahassee)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s airport is closed as managers assess storm damage from an apparent tornado.

The airport’s doppler radar went down as the storm moved through. The National Weather Service says the radar site is not damaged but its communication was knocked offline because of the storm.

Pictures sent out by the airport show at least one small plane flipped on its top and damage to a hangar. The plane spilled fuel and the fire department was on scene to clean it up. No one was hurt. Other images shared on social media show several trees down surrounding the airport.

The airport director says crews are working to clear debris from the runway and working with the Federal Aviation Administration to reopen as soon as possible.

