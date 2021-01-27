Advertisement

Suspect arrested after taking ambulance on joyride

Paul Morello, 51, was charged with grand theft auto and theft of medical equipment.
Paul Morello, 51, was charged with grand theft auto and theft of medical equipment.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A man is behind bars after police say he took an ambulance on a joyride Monday afternoon.

The Panama City Police Department says they received a call at about 3:30 p.m. regarding the theft of a Gulf County EMS ambulance from Bay Medical Sacred Heart.

Through investigative leads, Paul Morello, 51, was identified as a suspect. Police say both Morello and the ambulance were located a short time later in Springfield. He was charged with grand theft auto and theft of medical equipment.

PCPD would like to thank the cooperative efforts of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Police Department for their assistance.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members of the victim confirmed to WCTV it was 18-year-old Jalen Jones who died. The...
Family identifies victim in LCSO’s death investigation near Woodville Highway Shell gas station
After 22 years serving Tallahassee, a local shop closes it's doors.
Local business closes doors after 22 years, thanks Tallahassee for support
The accident happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday along a stretch of Appalachee Parkway just across...
Tallahassee man saves child’s life after losing possessions in house fire
crash generic
2-year-old suffers critical injuries in weekend Apalachee Parkway crash
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - Northern District of Florida, the fifth and final...
Final member of local drug trafficking organization sentenced to 78 months in federal prison

Latest News

Suwannee High School in Live Oak, Fla.
Suwannee Teachers Union president disputes DOH school case totals
Leon County Commission votes to purchase land for new location of Northeast Park
Leon County creating new emergency rental assistance program
Construction on a $10 million park project could be moved up after the Leon County Commission...
Leon County Commission votes to purchase land for new location of Northeast Park
Leon County Commissioners voted to create a new emergency rental assistance program with a new...
Leon County creating new emergency rental assistance program