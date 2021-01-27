Advertisement

Target to give $500 bonus to hourly workers

Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for...
Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.(CNN Newsource, Target)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST
(Gray News) - Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced it will provide a $500 bonus for hourly workers in stores, distribution centers and corporate offices.

Store directors and other leaders will receive bonuses up to $2,000.

Target has provided bonuses to employees five times since the pandemic began.

The retailer plans to continue offering various coronavirus benefits. This includes free virtual doctor visits, 30-day paid leave for high-risk employees and counseling services.

