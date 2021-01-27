Advertisement

Unions say they are under attack again

Under legislation passed through its first Senate committee in the State Capitol Wednesday,...
Under legislation passed through its first Senate committee in the State Capitol Wednesday, teachers, police and other public sector union members would have to reaffirm their desire to be in their union.(WCTV)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Under legislation passed through its first Senate committee in the State Capitol Wednesday, teachers, police and other public sector union members would have to reaffirm their desire to be in their union.

Sponsors argue the bill makes sure employees have the final say on their money, but unions say it’s an effort to hurt them.

Police, firemen, teachers and even government clerks would have to proactively confirm they want to continue their union membership under legislation moving at the Capitol.

Sponsor Ray Rodrigues wants those union members to know they have alternatives.

“The acknowledgement must include a statement that payment of union dues is voluntary and that the employee may not be discriminated against based upon union membership,” said Senator Rodrigues.

But union sympathizers allege the bill is about much more.

“This bill is just another attempt at union busting,” said State Senator Victor Torres.

The bill would require public sector union members to proactively tell their employer they want to stay in a union at least every three years, or after each new contract.

“We would ask what is the compelling reason to insert the employer between the employee and their union,” said Stephanie Kunkel with the Florida Education Association.

Law enforcement unions in particular are worried that someone will miss the notice to re-up and then not have any benefits if they get hurt.

The legislation cleared its first committee on a four to two vote.

“It encourages that discussion between a member and their union,” said Senator Kelli Stargel.

“I heard from the law enforcement, firefighters, teachers, health care workers and they are asking us not to support this bill,” said Senator Linda Stewart.

Sponsor Rodrigues rejects the union busing characterization.

“We think there should be a signed authorization, signed by the employer, before the employees pay is reduced,” said Rodrigues.

If the bill becomes law, public sector unions would not be allowed to ask anyone why they dropped their membership.

The bill cleared the House last year but was never taken up in the Senate.

Union leaders worry it stands a better chance this year, since it’s getting such an early hearing in the Senate.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members of the victim confirmed to WCTV it was 18-year-old Jalen Jones who died. The...
Family identifies victim in LCSO’s death investigation near Woodville Highway Shell gas station
The National Weather Service Office in Tallahassee says it will do a damage survey Wednesday in...
NWS preliminary estimate: Tallahassee tornado had winds of at least 65 mph
The accident happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday along a stretch of Appalachee Parkway just across...
Tallahassee man saves child’s life after losing possessions in house fire
Family members of the victim confirmed to WCTV it was 18-year-old Jalen Jones (left) who died....
‘He always let me know how much he loved me’: A family in grief after son shot day before 18th birthday
Robert Becker, an employee within the Leon County Schools' system, is wanting the governor to...
‘You’re on eggshells’: Leon County Schools employee asking for educators to move up in vaccination line

Latest News

Wednesday, around 1 p.p., the Florida Highway Patrol responded to Interstate-10 at MM255...
FHP: Weather-related Madison County crash leaves 1 with minor injuries
Things got pretty scary Wednesday for students as their were reports of damage at both Florida...
Florida High, JP II campuses, baseball fields see storm damage
Florida High, JP II campuses, baseball fields see storm damage
Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis’ HB 1 Bill, aimed at dealing with protests in the state, was...
Governor DeSantis’ protest bill passes by the House Criminal Justice & Public Safety Subcommittee