Advertisement

US issues domestic terrorism alert early in Biden’s term

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism bulletin Wednesday warning of the potential for lingering violence from people motivated by anti-government sentiment after President Joe Biden’s election.

The department did not cite a specific threat, but pointed to “a heightened threat environment across the United States” that it believes “will persist” in the weeks since Biden took office. DHS said it consulted with law enforcement and intelligence agencies before issuing the alert about the potential for homegrown violent extremism.

“Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence,’' the bulletin said.

With the warning, the Biden administration is effectively stepping into the politically charged debate over how to describe or characterize acts motivated by political ideology, suggesting that it sees violence aimed at overturning the election as akin to terrorism.

The alert comes at a tense time after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump who were seeking to overturn the presidential election. DHS also notes violent riots in “recent days,” an apparent reference to events in Portland, Oregon, linked to anarchist groups.

The alert was issued by acting Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske. Biden’s nominee for the Cabinet post, Alejandro Mayorkas, has not been confirmed by the Senate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members of the victim confirmed to WCTV it was 18-year-old Jalen Jones who died. The...
Family identifies victim in LCSO’s death investigation near Woodville Highway Shell gas station
The accident happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday along a stretch of Appalachee Parkway just across...
Tallahassee man saves child’s life after losing possessions in house fire
Family members of the victim confirmed to WCTV it was 18-year-old Jalen Jones (left) who died....
‘He always let me know how much he loved me’: A family in grief after son shot day before 18th birthday
A level 1 risk of severe weather is in place across most of the Big Bend and South Georgia for...
NWS confirms tornado near Tallahassee, thunderstorm warnings active for Madison, Hamilton and Suwannee counties
Robert Becker, an employee within the Leon County Schools' system, is wanting the governor to...
‘You’re on eggshells’: Leon County Schools employee asking for educators to move up in vaccination line

Latest News

Plane flipped at TLH airport
Storm knocks out radar, leaves damage at TLH airport
Two people were found dead after a reported hostage situation at a doctor's office in Austin,...
Pediatrician killed in hostage situation at Austin clinic
Vermont’s senators set to steer federal spending
Vermont’s senators set to steer federal spending
Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for...
Target to give $500 bonus to hourly workers