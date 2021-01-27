Valdosta Coke plant will move to Tifton

BIRMINGHAM, AL. (WALB) - Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., announced Tuesday that it will be consolidating its operations from its Valdosta Sales Center into a new sales and distribution facility in Tifton.

The company said in a release that because of Coca-Cola United’s unprecedented growth, the company has continued to look for ways to optimize operations to assure they effectively and efficiently serve customers and market territories.

As a result, Coca-Cola United has decided to consolidate the operations of the Valdosta facility into a new 300,000 square foot Sales Center located in Tifton. The larger facility will create a better working environment for all associates and provide more distribution capacity to better serve all customers and communities.

All employees from Valdosta will be offered positions in Tifton. The Valdosta facility will close on May 10, 2021. Customers in Valdosta and the surrounding communities will not be impacted and will continue to receive the highest levels of service from the Coca-Cola team, the company says.

“Our commitment to the Valdosta community and our customers here will not change,” said Steve Wood, division director, serving South Alabama, South Georgia, and North Florida. “We have had great support from the Valdosta community. Our associates will continue to serve our customers and this community with the same high standards that they’ve come to expect from Coca-Cola.”

For the next two months, it will be business as usual for the Valdosta sales center, the company says. Once the facility closes on May 10, the 45 Valdosta employees will continue working in sales, warehouse, field marketing, truck driving, and office positions in the new Coca-Cola Sales and Distribution Center located in Tifton.

This new facility will be larger and have the capacity to provide a more efficient and effective operation to serve customers and markets throughout all of South Georgia and North Florida, the company said.

