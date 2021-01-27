Advertisement

Valdosta Coke plant will move to Tifton

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., announced Tuesday that it will be consolidating its...
Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., announced Tuesday that it will be consolidating its operations from its Valdosta Sales Center into a new sales and distribution facility in Tifton.(Seth Perlman // AP)
By Dave Miller | WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, AL. (WALB) - Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., announced Tuesday that it will be consolidating its operations from its Valdosta Sales Center into a new sales and distribution facility in Tifton.

The company said in a release that because of Coca-Cola United’s unprecedented growth, the company has continued to look for ways to optimize operations to assure they effectively and efficiently serve customers and market territories.

As a result, Coca-Cola United has decided to consolidate the operations of the Valdosta facility into a new 300,000 square foot Sales Center located in Tifton. The larger facility will create a better working environment for all associates and provide more distribution capacity to better serve all customers and communities.

All employees from Valdosta will be offered positions in Tifton. The Valdosta facility will close on May 10, 2021. Customers in Valdosta and the surrounding communities will not be impacted and will continue to receive the highest levels of service from the Coca-Cola team, the company says.

“Our commitment to the Valdosta community and our customers here will not change,” said Steve Wood, division director, serving South Alabama, South Georgia, and North Florida. “We have had great support from the Valdosta community. Our associates will continue to serve our customers and this community with the same high standards that they’ve come to expect from Coca-Cola.”

For the next two months, it will be business as usual for the Valdosta sales center, the company says. Once the facility closes on May 10, the 45 Valdosta employees will continue working in sales, warehouse, field marketing, truck driving, and office positions in the new Coca-Cola Sales and Distribution Center located in Tifton.

This new facility will be larger and have the capacity to provide a more efficient and effective operation to serve customers and markets throughout all of South Georgia and North Florida, the company said.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members of the victim confirmed to WCTV it was 18-year-old Jalen Jones who died. The...
Family identifies victim in LCSO’s death investigation near Woodville Highway Shell gas station
The accident happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday along a stretch of Appalachee Parkway just across...
Tallahassee man saves child’s life after losing possessions in house fire
Family members of the victim confirmed to WCTV it was 18-year-old Jalen Jones (left) who died....
‘He always let me know how much he loved me’: A family in grief after son shot day before 18th birthday
Robert Becker, an employee within the Leon County Schools' system, is wanting the governor to...
‘You’re on eggshells’: Leon County Schools employee asking for educators to move up in vaccination line
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 26, 2021

Latest News

A level 1 risk of severe weather is in place across most of the Big Bend and South Georgia for...
Low-grade risk of severe weather Wednesday
TCC Men's Basketball Coach Zach Settembre watches his Eagles in a blowout victory over...
One-on-One with TCC Men’s Basketball’s Zach Settembre
TCC Men’s Basketball Head Coach Zach Settembre chats with Sports Reporter Ryan Kelly about the...
One-on-One with TCC MBB's Zach Settembre
What’s Brewing? Jan. 27, 2021