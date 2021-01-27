Advertisement

Walmart to build more robot-filled warehouses at stores

Walmart said it plans to build warehouses at its stores where self-driving robots will fetch...
Walmart said it plans to build warehouses at its stores where self-driving robots will fetch groceries and have them ready for shoppers to pick up in an hour or less.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is enlisting the help of robots to keep up with a surge in online orders.

The company said Wednesday that it plans to build warehouses at its stores where self-driving robots will fetch groceries and have them ready for shoppers to pick up in an hour or less.

Walmart declined to say how many of the warehouses it will build, but construction has started at stores in Lewisville, Texas; Plano, Texas; American Fork, Utah; and Bentonville, Arkansas, where Walmart’s corporate offices are based. A test site was opened more than a year ago at a store in Salem, New Hampshire.

Walmart hopes the warehouses will speed up curbside pickups, where orders are brought outside to shoppers’ cars. The option, along with deliveries, became increasingly popular as virus-weary shoppers avoid going inside stores. At the start of the pandemic last year, Walmart said delivery and pickup sales grew 300%.

The company said the robots won’t roam store aisles. Instead, they’ll stay inside warehouses built in separate areas, either within a store or next to it. Windows will be placed at some locations so shoppers can watch the robots work.

The wheeled robots carry crates of apple juice, cereal and other small goods to Walmart workers, who then bag them for shoppers. Rival Amazon uses similar technology in its warehouses, with robots bringing books, vitamins and other small items to workers to box and ship.

Walmart said the robots save time since employees don’t have to walk store aisles to find items. Workers will, however, have to go into the store to pick out fresh groceries, such as meat, fish and vegetables. They’ll also have to grab TVs, vacuum cleaners and other large items that are too large for the robots to carry.

_____

Follow Joseph Pisani on Twitter: @ josephpisani

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members of the victim confirmed to WCTV it was 18-year-old Jalen Jones who died. The...
Family identifies victim in LCSO’s death investigation near Woodville Highway Shell gas station
The accident happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday along a stretch of Appalachee Parkway just across...
Tallahassee man saves child’s life after losing possessions in house fire
Family members of the victim confirmed to WCTV it was 18-year-old Jalen Jones (left) who died....
‘He always let me know how much he loved me’: A family in grief after son shot day before 18th birthday
Robert Becker, an employee within the Leon County Schools' system, is wanting the governor to...
‘You’re on eggshells’: Leon County Schools employee asking for educators to move up in vaccination line
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 26, 2021

Latest News

FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Ty Garbin is shown in a booking photo....
Man to plead guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
A level 1 risk of severe weather is in place across most of the Big Bend and South Georgia for...
Low-grade risk of severe weather Wednesday
Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., announced Tuesday that it will be consolidating its...
Valdosta Coke plant will move to Tifton
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters...
Biden aims for most ambitious US effort on climate change
TCC Men's Basketball Coach Zach Settembre watches his Eagles in a blowout victory over...
One-on-One with TCC Men’s Basketball’s Zach Settembre