AP sources: Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 file photo, Former New York Giant Michael Strahan poses for a picture at the opening of "NFL Experience" in Times Square, New York. Pro Football Hall of Famer and “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining, according to people familiar with the situation. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 because of medical restriction issues.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Pro Football Hall of Famer and “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining, according to people familiar with the situation.

Strahan is currently not experiencing any severe symptoms from COVID-19. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of medical restriction issues.

TMZ first reported about Strahan testing positive.

Strahan, who also provides analysis on the “Fox NFL Sunday” pregame show, appeared remotely during last Sunday’s NFC championship game. Strahan, though, also did remote appearances during much of the season for the network’s Thursday night games to not conflict with his “GMA” schedule.

The 49-year-old Strahan has been absent from the ABC morning show all week and it remains uncertain when he will be on again.

He has been a part of “Good Morning America” since 2016 and has been a fixture on Fox’s NFL coverage since retiring after the New York Giants won the third of their four Super Bowl titles during the 2007 season.

