Board of Governors confirms reappointment of Dr. Larry Robinson as FAMU President

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday at the Board of Governors’ Meeting, Dr. Larry Robinson was reappointed as the President of Florida A&M University.

Robinson was named the 12th President of FAMU in 2017. Prior to this appointment, he served as the interim president of FAMU from September 2016 to November 2017 and from July 2012 to March 2014.

Robinson also serves as a distinguished professor and researcher in the FAMU School of the Environment.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.