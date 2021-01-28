Cairo man arrested on multiple felonies following traffic stop in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety says it has arrested a Cairo, Ga man on multiple felonies following a traffic stop Monday.

23-year-old John Hester was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, Manufacture, delivery, distribution, possession, or sale of a controlled substance, 2 counts of possession of firearm during commission of a crime, controlled substance - drugs not in original container, controlled substance - possession of drug-related objects, headlight requirement and driving without license.

Around 10:15 p.m., a BPS deputy observed a vehicle without headlights and performed a stop on it near the intersection of Shotwell and Russ Streets.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the deputy could smell marijuana coming from inside.

Hester agreed to a search of his vehicle, and deputies located two plastic baggies inside of the center console.

One of the baggies contained 2 small white rocks, which tested positive for cocaine and 114 white pills, which tested positive for Alprazolam.

The other baggie contained a crystal-like substance which tested positive for Methamphetamine.

A grinder, which BPS says is commonly used for the processing and consumption of marijuana, was also found inside the vehicle console.

Additional items located inside of the vehicle were a bottle containing 9 additional Alprazolam pills, a digital scale, 2 rifles and ammunition for the rifles.

