City Commissioners distribute permits for four 2021 spring events

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - At the Wednesday City Commission meeting, Commissioners heard updates from four event organizers about how they would keep residents safe at their 2021 events. They unanimously voted to distribute four event permits to the spring event organizers.

One common thread running through all of them would be the requirement of masks at all times, unless eating or drinking.

Word of South COVID-19 Mitigation Plan

The Word of South festival is scheduled for April 9th through April 11th. You can learn more about the festival here.

During the meeting, Commissioners heard from Mark Mustian, a former Commissioner and founder of Word of South. He thanked the City for the past support of the festival, and said a two year absence of the festival would put them in a difficult position to continue at all.

Not having it in 2021 would be a “body blow to us,” said Mustian.

Organizers say their plan follows entrance-to-park protocols that were utilized in other ticketed events in the park and establishes a bike-barricade perimeter “to facilitate mask compliance and crowd control.”

The COVID-19 plan says WOS will post signage requiring masks, information on the WOS website, and have a mask check at all entrance points.

WOS will also require attendees to reserve a free ticket in advance; people who register will sign up for specific entrance times. Attendees will not be able to walk-up.

“The festival will look very different, but it’s still free,” said Mustian. “It will have a lot less people and a lot more social distancing.

WOS will have specific line and spacing protocols to avoid long lines, and each area will have a specific capacity, based on an estimate of 40% of the space previously used.

Overall attendance at one time will be limited to 1,000 per day, and multiple handwashing and sanitizing stations will be available.

Volunteers will have to wear masks at all times, wash their hands, wear gloves if serving food, and have their temperatures taken when starting their shift.

Marketing for the event will ask attendees to bring their own chairs or blankets. Vendors will be spread throughout the park, rather than in one place.

WOS also asked at the end of the submitted plan to relax some of the requirements set forth, if COVID-19 infection rates were dramatically reduced at the time of the festival.

“If things were to get worse, we understand that you reserve the right to pull the plug at any point,” said Mustian.

Southern Shakespeare Festival COVID-19 Mitigation Plan

The Southern Shakespeare Festival is scheduled for May 6th through May 9th. You can learn more about the festival here.

Commissioners heard from Laura Johnson, a member of the Southern Shakespeare Company.

“We want to be able to bring live theater again with your continued support,” Johnson said. “Losing the opportunity in 2021 would be devastating for our organization.”

Capacity for this event would be limited to 500 people in the permanent seats and 292 attendees in the grassy hill area at Cascades Park.

The event will also have color coded tickets to identify one of four entry points and stagger the entry times by reserved seat sections. Attendees will undergo temperature checks and a verbal COVID questionnaire.

Volunteers and attendees will be required to wear masks unless eating or drinking. Organizers will also limit dressing room access for performers.

Lemoyne Chain of Parks Art Festival COVID-19 Mitigation Plan

The Lemoyne Chain of Parks Art Festival is schedueld for April 9th through April 18th, with the artists in the park event on 17th and 18th. You can learn more about the festival here.

Powell Kreis, the festival manager, spoke to Commissioners asking to allow events.

“Our festival is radically adjusted,” she said, citing the significant attendance reductions and wristband requirements.

Tickets will be required to enter the festival; the tickets will be limited to 1,000 visitors inside at a time, with three separate shifts throughout the day, and four entry points. The number of visitors is drastically reduced from 2019, with estimated crowds at 40,000.

All attendees will be required to wear masks, and all vendors will have hand sanitizer for visitors.

“This is a win, win, win for Tallahassee, regional arts,” said Pam Doffek, who identified herself as a past chair.

Kreis says it will have less of a focus on family fun, and more on serious art purchasers, “allowing our artists to keep their livelihoods.”

The festival has reduced the number of vendors from 170 to 125 this year, allowing for 10 feet between each booth.

The festival has eliminated all gatherings and events, with the Saturday Evening Groove and children’s park canceled.

Red Hills Horse Trials COVID-19 Mitigation Plan

Big changes will be coming to the Red Hills Horse Trials; the event is scheduled for March 11th through 14th. You can learn more about that event here.

According to the plan submitted to the city, the general public would not be able to attend the event in person; it would only be open to competitors, volunteers, officials, staff, and select sponsors.

Organizers say they are up against losing the date and never running the event again, due to the setup of the international calendar.

“We’re all fighting for our survival, and also trying to provide a service for people who have really felt the impact of being cooped up and unable to enjoy what Tallahassee has to offer,” said Jane Baron.

Public commenters also discussed the possibility of live-streaming the event, opening it up to a broader audience outside of Tallahassee.

During the event, everyone must wear masks, unless they are eating, drinking, or on a horse. Everyone also must stay socially distanced.

