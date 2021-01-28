Advertisement

Democrats liken Florida vaccine distribution to ‘Wild West’

Debbie Wasserman-Schultz file photograph.
Debbie Wasserman-Schultz file photograph.(KOLO)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members of Florida’s Congressional delegation are calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to release a detailed vaccination plan, likening the current distribution system to the “wild west.”

Three Democratic members of Congress — Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Ted Deutch and Lois Frankel — hosted a virtual press conference Thursday, calling for better coordination and more transparency.

“Every state is dealing with a shortage of vaccines, we’re aware of that, but it is no excuse for the chaos that we are seeing here in Florida,” U.S. Representative Ted Deutch said.

“People have driven across the state. They’ve waited overnight. They’ve waited for hours on phone lines. They’ve logged in to crashing websites,” U.S. Representative Deutch said. “We need a system that makes it easier for the people of Florida to simply raise their hands and say ‘I’m ready to get my vaccine’ and for them to know where to stand in line, when they can get an appointment and where they can go to get it.”

The three criticized DeSantis for failing to share an updated vaccination plan publicly since a draft was released in October. They were especially critical of what they called “failed scheduling technology” and questioned why there are so many unused doses in Florida.

“The rollout has been a mess,” U.S. Representative Lois Frankel said. “The governor may have been well intentioned when he made seniors over 65 a priority, but he did it without a realistic plan.”

U.S. Representative Frankel said there are still millions of seniors waiting for a vaccine.

“They are frightened. They are frustrated,” she said. “The Governor really needs to be saying ‘Everybody be patient. Be patient. Be patient, wear your mask and social distance.’”

“What we need is to make sure that there is a well-organized distribution process for the vaccine that is transparent and understandable by the public,” U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz said.

“This isn’t a time to beat up the Governor,” Deutch said. “We want to fix this.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service Office in Tallahassee says it will do a damage survey Wednesday in...
NWS preliminary estimate: Tallahassee tornado had winds of at least 65 mph
Troopers say two people died in the crash.
Double fatal crash reported on I-10 west, FHP says
Plane flipped at TLH airport
TLH airport reopens after tornado damage assessment
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 27, 2021
FILE - This image from file footage shows the Mar-a-Lago estate.
‘It’s a sad place’: Mar-A-Lago members leaving following former President Trump’s return

Latest News

A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
A team of health experts under the WHO ended their two-week quarantine in Wuhan, China, and...
WHO team in Wuhan departs quarantine for COVID origins study
The new year won't begin as a happy one as the COVID-19 crisis deepens.
NY nursing home virus deaths were undercounted, AG says
Two doses of the two coronavirus vaccines currently authorized in the United States are needed...
CDC urges us to get our 2nd COVID shot on time