Dozier compensation bill clears first hurdle

By Jake Stofan
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida lawmakers have taken the first step towards compensating hundreds of men and/or their families for the abuse they suffered in a state reform school.

Legislation approved by its first Senate committee Tuesday morning would allow victims of the now-shuttered Dozier school in Marianna to file claims with the state.

The Florida Legislature formally apologized in 2017 for the physical and sexual abuse alleged to have been committed at the Dozier School for Boys throughout its century-long history.

We spoke with Charlie Fudge at the time. He’s among roughly 500 who have come forward alleging abuse at the school.

“It’s hard to make it through the day because of the abuse that we went through,” said Fudge, who attended Dozier from 1960 to 1961.

Now Fudge and other victims ask for compensation is finally gaining traction.

Legislation sponsored by the same lawmaker who championed the apology would allow victims to make a claim with the state.

“For physical or psychological injury,” said Senator Darryl Rouson.

It’s not clear how much Dozier victims would be eligible to receive, but the bill sponsor told us sovereign immunity, which generally limits compensation to $200,000 wouldn’t apply in this case.

The bill passed its first committee with only one no vote, from a Senator who grew up near the school.

“I don’t believe for a minute that 500 people were mistreated there,” said Senator George Gainer.

But the bill sponsor said the remains of 40 boys uncovered on the school grounds in 2013 tell a different story.

“How can you reject graves? Bones that yet scream out for justice,” said Rouson.

And while the bill sponsor told us it would be helpful to have the backing of lawmakers from the Marianna community, he said it’s not necessary for the legislation’s success.

Memorials for the Dozier victims on the school grounds and at the state capitol are in the process of being designed and built.

