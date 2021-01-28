Advertisement

Eagles continue early-season winning ways with 85-60 win over Andrew College

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College Eagles notched their third win in as many games as they defeated the Andrew College Fighting Tigers, 85-60, Wednesday night at the Eagledome.

TCC is now 3-0 on the season and will face St. Petersburg College Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

You can watch highlights from Wednesday’s game in the video player above.

