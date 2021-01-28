FHP: Weather-related Madison County crash leaves 1 with minor injuries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, around 1 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol responded to Interstate-10 at MM255 Eastbound in reference a single vehicle crash.

A 21-year-old woman was left with minor injuries.

The woman was traveling eastbound on Interstate-10 when her vehicle traveled over standing water in the inside lane.

After traveling over the standing water, the vehicle began to hydroplane and rotate clockwise before traveling off the south shoulder of the roadway.

FHP says the rear driver side portion of the vehicle collided with a tree.

After collision, the vehicle was redirected counter-clockwise and came to final rest in the area of collision.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

