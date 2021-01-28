Advertisement

Florida CFO launches ‘Be Scam Smart’ videos aimed at protecting seniors from fraud and scams

Florida Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, has announced the launch of “Be Scam Smart,” a consumer protection initiative aimed at protecting seniors from fraud and scams amid COVID-19.(WJHG)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, has announced the launch of “Be Scam Smart,” a consumer protection initiative aimed at protecting seniors from fraud and scams amid COVID-19.

“Be Scam Smart” is a digital-based workshop that covers topics such as scams, identity theft, annuities and reverse mortgages.

“Due to COVID-19, Florida’s elderly population remains at home and interacts with family and friends virtually, making them more susceptible to fraudsters,” the press release explained.

The following workshop videos are a part of the Be Scam Smart initiative:

  • How to Spot Fraudulent Behavior – Are you at risk?
  • Common Scams that Target Seniors – Is this too good to be true?
  • How to Fight Identity Theft – Protect, Prevent, Police
  • Resources to Keep You Safe – Know where to go for help.

More informational videos will be added to the site by the end of March.

“Florida currently ranks second in fraud and identity theft reports nationwide and fraudsters will stop at nothing to prey on our most vulnerable population, Florida’s seniors. Recently, we’ve even seen scam artists use COVID-19 vaccines as a scam tactic. While these scam tactics are alarming, when it comes to fighting fraud, the best defense is a good offense, and the information in our Be Scam Smart presentations helps protect our seniors from financial schemes. Now, from the comfort of their own homes, Florida’s seniors can access the videos and empower themselves in the fight against fraud.”

