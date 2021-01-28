Advertisement

Florida High, JP II campuses, baseball fields see storm damage

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Things got pretty scary Wednesday for students as their were reports of damage at both Florida State High School and John Paul II.

Both schools did suffer some damage to their campuses, but told WCTV that they’re thankful because it could have been worse.

JP II saw most of their damage near their baseball field where their dugout saw its roof lifted, and even had one of their batting cages dragged from home plate to second base.

The school also saw other small debris scattered around campus.

Across the street at FSU High, the majority of their damage also came from their baseball field as they had extensive damage to their fence and signs as well as trees lifted out of the ground.

FSU High’s Superintendent, Stacy Chambers, told WCTV that she feels lucky that everyone was able to stay safe.

“We can clean up trees, and we can repair fences and put signage back up, but nothing is more important than our kids in our faculty and so we consider ourselves extremely lucky,” Chambers said.

Chambers said they also had some flooding on campus, but their “great staff” was able to use their training to keep the kids low and away from windows and protected from any damage.

