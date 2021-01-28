Advertisement

Florida Lottery sees record sales following last week’s Powerball and Mega Millions draw games

Wednesday, the Florida Lottery announced that ticket sales for the week ending January 17 reached a record high of $239.8 million.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, the Florida Lottery announced that ticket sales for the week ending January 17 reached a record high of $239.8 million.

This all-time high was driven primarily by scratch-off sales and impressive jackpots for both the POWERBALL® and MEGA MILLIONS® draw games, which generated an estimated $64.6 million in contributions to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

According to the Florida Lottery, last week week’s sales surpassed the Lottery’s previous single-week sales record of $230.7 million for the week ending January 10, 2016.

“Thanks to Secretary Davis and the Florida Lottery for their hard work. For more than three decades, Lottery dollars have benefitted students and schools across Florida, and this record sales milestone will only help to further that mission,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

