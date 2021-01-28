Florida Senators Marco Rubio, Rick Scott reintroduce Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), along with Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) and 42 other senators joined together to reintroduce the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which makes it a crime for any person to perform, or attempt to perform, an abortion if the probable post-fertilization age of the fetus is 20 weeks old or older.

“It’s unconscionable that protecting the life of a newborn who survived a botched abortion is a partisan issue today, yet it speaks volumes about how radical extremism has become mainstream in today’s Democratic Party,” Sen. Rubio said in the press release. “Long gone are the days when Democrats preached that abortion should be ‘safe, legal, and rare.’ The Biden Administration believes American taxpayers should fund abortions in foreign nations, and the Democrat Party is supports legal infanticide. I will always be a champion of the right to life — the most sacred and fundamental of all human rights.”

The act, according to the release, “would provide common-sense protections for unborn children at 20 weeks after fertilization, a point at which there is significant scientific evidence that abortion inflicts tremendous pain on the unborn.”

“I am proud to once again introduce the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. There are only seven countries that allow wholesale abortions at the 20-week period, including China and North Korea. The United States should not be in that club. I don’t believe abortion, five months into pregnancy, makes us a better nation,” Sen. Graham said. “America is at her best when she’s standing up for the least among us, and the sooner we pass this legislation into law, the better. We are on the right side of history.”

In addition to Rubio and Graham, the legislation is cosponsored by Senators John Barrasso (R-WY), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Roy Blunt (R-MO), John Boozman (R-AR), Mike Braun (R-IN), John Cornyn (R-TX), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Steve Daines (R-MO), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Josh Hawley (R-MO), John Hoeven (R-ND), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), James Inhofe (R-OK), Ron Johnson (R-WI), John Kennedy (R-LA), James Lankford (R-OK), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Rand Paul (R-KY), Rob Portman (R-OH), James Risch (R-ID), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Rick Scott (R-FL), Tim Scott (R-SC), Richard Shelby (R-AL), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), John Thune (R-SD), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Pat Toomey (R-PA), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Roger Wicker (R-MS), and Todd Young (R-IN)., and 42 Senators,

