FSU continues their dominating ways, this time dismissing Miami

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State defeated Miami, 81-59, on Wednesday evening at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles once again dominated an opponent, leading by as many as 24 points against the Hurricanes and controlling the game from start to finish.

“Obviously tonight was a game that was very important to us,” Seminole Head Coach Leonard Hamilton said after the game. “There were times we played exceptionally well and areas we still need to work on. I thought we adjusted there in the second half. We’ve got some guys in there that were able to get some steals, blocks and change the pace of the game. We had two guys get double doubles tonight, (RaiQuan) Gray and (Malik) Osborne. Tonight, we showed that when we’re not shooting the ball well from the perimeter, we can still find a way to get the win.”

FSU had three players lead with 11 points each: Malik Osborne, M.J. Walker and Sardaar Calhoun. Osborne recorded a double-double also grabbing 10 boards - it was his first double-double as a Seminole and third of his college career, as he recorded a pair at Rice. RaiQuan Gray added 10 points and 11 rebounds, for a double-double of his own and the first of his career. It was the first time that FSU had a pair of players record a double-double in the same game since Malik Beasley (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Xavier Rathan-Mayes (13 points, 10 rebounds) did so against Mississippi State on Dec. 16, 2015. In total, seven Seminoles scored eight or more points in the victory.

The Seminoles (10-2, 6-1 ACC) have now won five consecutive games, all in Atlantic Coast Conference play. FSU is averaging an 18.6 point margin of victory in the last five games. It is the fourth time in the last three seasons that FSU has had a winning streak of at least five games in ACC play. FSU has also won 22 consecutive ACC home games and is now 9-1 on the season at home.

The Hurricanes (6-9, 2-8 ACC) have lost five in a row in Tallahassee and six in a row overall in the series. Six consecutive victories over the Hurricanes equals FSU’s longest streak in the series (achieved twice prior).

FSU had a good evening from the floor, going 32-for-62 (51.6%). They were 6-for-18 (33.3%) from deep and 11-for-14 (78.6%) at the line. FSU had just 11 assists, while committing 15 turnovers.

FSU’s depth showed itself against a depleted Miami squad, as the Seminoles had a 37-5 advantage in bench scoring.

The Seminoles dominated on the boards, 45-23, including 15 offensive boards that led to 15 second-chance points. They also dominated scoring in the paint, 46-16.

Miami was led by Isaiah Wong’s 21 points. He was one of three Hurricanes in double figures. Miami had just eight players play on the evening, with three playing 35 minutes or more. They struggled from the field as FSU agitated them throughout the game. They finished 20-for-54 (37.0%), including 9-for-23 (39.1%) from deep. They were just 10-for-17 (58.8%) at the line. They had just seven assists compared to 13 turnovers.

FSU recorded five blocks and four steals against Miami. The Hurricanes had 10 steals and a pair of blocks.

In four of FSU’s last five games, they have led an ACC opponent by 24 or more points. Only North Carolina (11 point lead) was able to keep a game within a reasonable striking distance.

Guard Anthony Polite was again out due to a shoulder injury.

