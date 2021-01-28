FSU Football releases 2021 schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State released their 2021 football schedule on Thursday morning.

The Seminoles open the 2021 season at Doak S. Campbell Stadium on Sunday, September 5th when they host Notre Dame. The season will conclude at Florida on Saturday, November 27th. Other non-conference games include home dates with Jacksonville State (Saturday, September 11th) and UMass (Saturday, October 23rd).

The Atlantic Coast Conference portion of the schedule includes home games with Louisville, Miami, NC State and Syracuse, while FSU hits the road to face Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina and Wake Forest.

The complete schedule can be viewed below:

Sept. 5th - Notre Dame

Sept. 11th - Jacksonville State

Sept. 18th - at Wake Forest

Sept. 25th - Louisville

Oct. 2nd - Syracuse (Family Weekend)

Oct. 9th - at North Carolina

Oct. 16th - Bye

Oct. 23rd - UMass (Homecoming)

Oct. 30th - at Clemson

Nov. 6th -NC State

Nov. 13th - Miami

Nov. 20th - at Boston College

Nov. 27th - at Florida

Dec. 4th - ACC Championship Game

FSU went 3-6, including 2-6 against the ACC, in 2020, their first season under head coach Mike Norvell.

