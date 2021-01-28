FSU Task Force on Anti-Racism, Equity and Inclusion holds meeting Wednesday, says their work ‘isn’t done’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University Task Force on Anti-Racism, Equity and Inclusion met again Wednesday night.

This was just one day after university president John Thrasher approved all eight of their recommendations, including the permanent removal of Francis Eppes’ name from the College of Criminology.

The Task Force said that Thrasher’s approval shows dedication to making the university more inclusive, and that their work isn’t done.

constantly assess and reassess where we’ve been, where we are and where we need to go in terms of remaining on the cutting edge as far as higher education is concerned.

Task Force Chair, Maxine Montgomery, says one of their next big objectives is to consider renaming Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

The Task Force is set to disband in April, but Montgomery says that could be extended in the coming weeks.

