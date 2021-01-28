Advertisement

FSU Task Force on Anti-Racism, Equity and Inclusion holds meeting Wednesday, says their work ‘isn’t done’

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University Task Force on Anti-Racism, Equity and Inclusion met again Wednesday night.

This was just one day after university president John Thrasher approved all eight of their recommendations, including the permanent removal of Francis Eppes’ name from the College of Criminology.

The Task Force said that Thrasher’s approval shows dedication to making the university more inclusive, and that their work isn’t done.

constantly assess and reassess where we’ve been, where we are and where we need to go in terms of remaining on the cutting edge as far as higher education is concerned.

Task Force Chair, Maxine Montgomery, says one of their next big objectives is to consider renaming Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

The Task Force is set to disband in April, but Montgomery says that could be extended in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service Office in Tallahassee says it will do a damage survey Wednesday in...
NWS preliminary estimate: Tallahassee tornado had winds of at least 65 mph
Family members of the victim confirmed to WCTV it was 18-year-old Jalen Jones who died. The...
Family identifies victim in LCSO’s death investigation near Woodville Highway Shell gas station
Troopers say two people died in the crash.
Double fatal crash reported on I-10 west, FHP says
The accident happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday along a stretch of Appalachee Parkway just across...
Tallahassee man saves child’s life after losing possessions in house fire
Plane flipped at TLH airport
TLH airport reopens after tornado damage assessment

Latest News

The Tallahassee Community College Eagles notched their third win in as many games on Wednesday.
Eagles continue early-season winning ways with 85-60 win over Andrew College
Tallahassee - FL - April 20, 2019: Florida State Softball defeat the Eagles of Boston College...
Sherrill named to USA Softball player of the year watchlist
Wednesday’s severe weather left behind a trail of debris across the Tallahassee area.
Locals reflect on Wednesday storm that left trail of debris across Tallahassee
Following the National Guard being deployed to Washington D.C. in response to riots at the...
Georgia lawmakers thank Georgia National Guard for protecting U.S. Capitol