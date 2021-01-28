Georgia expected to receive more vaccines as health departments fall short

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - President Joe Biden’s administration announced that Georgia will receive an increased weekly allocation of COVID-19 vaccines. This comes as demands are increasing and vaccine shortages are being reported around the state, with South Health District being one of them.

As of Monday, the South Health District had to cancel about 850 first-round appointments. Fearing they will fall short for those who need the second dose.

The drive-thru lasted one week and then had to pause.

“Last week, we received notification from the state that the allocation we received as the state was not quite enough that we would be able to maintain the first dose schedule that we had in Lowndes County,” said Kristin Patten with the South Health District.

Patten said the drive-thru lasted one week and then had to pause. They vaccinated about 400 people.

As demand increased, they feared falling short for the second dose and wanted to prioritize having those vaccines on hand on time for those individuals.

They are currently only doing second dose vaccinations at the health department.

Patten said they are not the only ones with this issue.

“This is a statewide issue, most of the districts across our state are experiencing this in some form or fashion, some are not having to cancel the appointments that they already scheduled because they were able to catch it early enough and make sure they had that. Others are having to cancel,” she added.



Patten said they are not getting the allocations they believed they were going to receive at a federal level.

She said health departments are supposed to order a week prior and get the shipment at the beginning of a new week. They don’t know the quantity until it is shipped.

In the past few weeks, Patten pointed out, they haven’t been getting the full allotment they’ve requested.

“In a way, it is good, it means that the demand is there and that’s what we want. We want to get as many people as we can vaccinate but also, this is absolutely heartbreaking for our district and extremely disappointing and not what any of us wanted,” said Patten.

The health district hopes to be back up and running as soon as they can, but don’t know yet when that might be.

