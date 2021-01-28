Advertisement

Georgia Foundation of Agriculture’s Mobile Classroom visits Whigham Elementary School

Piggy Pablo
Piggy Pablo(PIggy Pablo)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHIGHAM, Ga. (WCTV) - Elementary school students in Whigham, Georgia, celebrated agriculture Thursday.

The school’s agriculture program, which is well known across the state, features Piggy Pablo, the pet that the students care for.

Thursday, Whigham Elementary School students welcomed the Georgia Foundation of Agriculture’s mobile classroom.

The mobile classroom features eight interactive stations that teach students about Georgia farms.

“So Piggy Pablo’s really good, and I love Piggy Pablo. We feed him a lot. We give him cakes, vanilla cakes, birthday parties, here at Whigham School.” Chloe Grubbs, a 4th grader at Whigham Elementary School, said.

“Kids flat out love being able to see an iPad that is growing a flower with augmented reality or a hologram of a large animal veterinarian,” Executive Director of Georgia’s Foundation for Agriculture, Lily Baucom, explained.

The mobile agriculture classroom will be in Whigham through Friday.

