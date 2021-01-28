Georgia lawmakers thank Georgia National Guard for protecting U.S. Capitol

GEORGIA. (WCTV) - Following the National Guard’s deployment to Washington D.C. in response to riots at the United States Capitol Building in early January, Georgia lawmakers are expressing their gratitude.

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA-09), Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA-01), Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-GA-07), Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-GA-02), Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA-08), Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA-03), Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA-10), Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA-04), Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA-11), Rep. Nikema Williams (D-GA-05), Rep. Rick Allen (R-GA-12), Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA-06), Rep. David Scott (D-GA-13) and Rep. Marjorie Green (R-GA-14) sent a letter to Major General Tom Carden of the Georgia Department of Defense to show their support for the Georgia National Guard.

You can read their full statement below:

Dear General Carden,

We are writing to thank you and the Georgia National Guard for the professionalism and dedication to duty your troops displayed while protecting the U.S. Capitol prior to, during, and after the recent inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Your soldiers were called upon at a moment’s notice and responded to a challenging situation with the effectiveness, tenacity, and readiness that has come to define what it means to be a Citizen Soldier.

The American people consider the military to be one of the most trustworthy institutions in our society. This is largely due to the professionalism and apolitical nature that the U.S. Armed Forces have cultivated throughout our nation’s history. The conduct your troops displayed while securing the inauguration added to that legacy. Additionally, they also served as excellent ambassadors for the State of Georgia while here in the national capital region.

As Members of Congress, we are immensely grateful for the sacrifices made by the Georgia National Guard these past two weeks. As fellow Georgians, we could not be more proud of their skill, bravery, and integrity. Accordingly, we extend our sincere thanks to each member of the Georgia National Guard for their commendable service.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.