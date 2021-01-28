Local COVID-19 vaccine task force meets, hopes to dispel distrust in Black community about vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members of the local COVID-19 vaccine task force are hoping to bridge the gap when it comes to the disparities in marginalized and underserved areas in Leon County.

Health department officials told the task force that so far a little more than 1,300 Black seniors have been vaccinated in Leon County and that number includes nursing home residents.

Officials say Leon County has received about 28,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.

Governor Ron DeSantis has spent weeks promoting vaccine distribution at Publix stores in Florida which would serve as another option for seniors to get the vaccine.

But so far, no Publix stores in Leon County are taking part and even when they do, the task forces says that won’t do much to reach Black and Brown communities.

“When you look at zip codes where that particular grocery store is located that is not going to serve the population as well intended as it is, it does not reach who we are trying to reach,” said Dr. Andrea Friall with the task force.

The COVID-19 vaccine task force is also working on new ways to get the word out in communities of color about the vaccine and the importance of getting it.

They plan to get more information into underserved and marginalized areas with a website.

That site will include facts and figures, along with information from community ambassadors and medical professionals.

The goal is to overcome hesitation many people of color may have about getting the vaccine.

One task force member says the Black community is still split on whether to get the shot.

“Some people say ‘Hey I’m not a risk so I don’t need it. I’m not in that demographic, I don’t have any healthcare concerns so I’m not going to take it.’ Or they just have a really low engagement about their own personal health,” said Talethia Edwards.

The website will also include a list of locations where people can get vaccinated.

Another key feature will be an events and outreach feature to make people aware of community events or community town halls about the vaccine.

Members are hoping to get more boots on the ground to help get Black and Brown communities vaccinated.

Medical professionals say lack of transportation, disproportionate healthcare, and the digital divide all play a role along with general unease about the COVID-19 vaccines.

One member says some local pastors have even refused to get their vaccine.

“We have pastors who have made a pact with their members not to take the vaccine and so this morning’s task force is to encourage those of us who believe that this vaccine is necessary,” said Pastor Judy Mandrell.

According to health officials about 8% of the Black community in Leon County have been vaccinated, the task force is hoping those numbers can increase to about 65% to 75%.

