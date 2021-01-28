Locals reflect on Wednesday storm that left trail of debris across Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday’s severe weather left behind a trail of debris across the Tallahassee area.

There’s a lot of weariness for Tallahassee residents as a tornado touched down causing roads and facilities to close as well plenty of downed trees and even damage at schools.

FSU High’s Superintendent, Stacy Chambers, reflected on how things could have turned out much worse.

A fence by the campus baseball field received some damage as well as some downed trees, but for Chambers, she’s just happy her Seminole family is safe.

“Any day that we have a tornado warning coming through and we come through with our students safe and our faculty safe is a great day,” Chambers said.

Across the street at JP II, their baseball field and a dugout also received some damage as well as a batting cage that was dragged halfway across the field.

However, the Tallahassee International Airport may have seen the worst from Wednesday’s weather.

“A couple of our hangars were damaged, hangar doors and a couple of roofs damage. we also had an aircraft that was flipped over, a twin engine aircraft over on the aviation side,” said TLH Airport Director of Aviation, David Pollard.

This damage closed the airport for almost two hours while crews assessed the area.

Meanwhile, electric crews worked on downed power lines and trees around Tram Road near Capital Circle Southeast. That debris closed the road for several hours.

“We live in a good place where people are there as neighbors and his friends, especially when you’re faced with what could’ve been a really really much worse situation,” added Pollard.

The storm did cause extensive damage to our area, but there are no reports of any injuries, and as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, all roads are open.

