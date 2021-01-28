Man arrested for attempted murder in December Cancun’s Sports Bar shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 24-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder in connection to a shooting at Cancun’s Sports Bar in December.

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Devante Robinson Wednesday after investigating the Dec. 17, 2020, shooting that happened in the bar’s parking lot.

Officers responded to calls about a shooting at the bar, which is on West Tennessee Street, around midnight, court documents say. TPD found shell casings and a shoe in the parking lot.

TPD interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance video and came to the conclusion that Robinson was hitting a woman when the shooting victim stepped in. This led to a fight between Robinson and the victim in the parking lot.

Robinson then told the victim to wait before he left and came back with a gun, the probable cause affidavit says.

Robinson shot the victim’s car about 15 times when he saw it in the parking lot, hitting the car and a business nearby.

The affidavit says Robinson was only unsuccessful in his murder attempt because the victim was able to drive away in his car.

TPD charged Robinson with attempted first-degree murder.

