INGREDIENTS:

1 cup kimchi

2 green onions

1 lb ground chicken

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon ginger spice paste

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon gochujang

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 (12-oz) package won ton wraps

3/4 cup grapeseed oil (+more as needed)

1 1 1/2 cups water (+more as needed)

METHOD:

1. Finely chop kimchi, and thinly slice green onions. Combine in medium bowl: kimchi, onions, chicken, cornstarch, ginger, sesame oil, gochujang, and soy sauce until blended.

2. Arrange won ton wraps, like a diamond, on work surface; brush edges with water. Place about 1 teaspoon chicken filling on each won ton, down through the middle, then pull one corner to the opposite corner and pinch to seal. Arrange on baking sheet(s); repeat process with remaining won ton wraps.

3. Preheat large nonstick sauté pan over medium 2 3 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil, swirling to coat pan. Fry pot stickers 1 2 minutes, in batches, until browned. Pour in 1/4 cup water; cover pan with lid and cook 3-4 minutes until liquid is evaporated and filling is 165°F. Remove pot stickers from pan and keep warm. Repeat with remaining pot stickers, oil, and water. Serve warm. (Makes about 48 pot stickers.) Toss uncooked dumplings in cornstarch and freeze in large zip-top bags.

DUMPLING DIPPING SAUCE

INGREDIENTS

2 green onions

1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon ginger spice paste

1 tablespoon garlic blend paste

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon chili garlic sauce

STEPS

Thinly slice green onions and add to small bowl with remaining ingredients. Mix well and serve.

