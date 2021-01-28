New airline, destination in the works for Valdosta Regional Airport

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia travelers, there’s some good news for you.

A new airline and destination may be a possibility for Valdosta’s Regional Airport.

The city has taken the first step in that direction.

Outside the Valdosta Regional Airport (WALB)

“They wanted an additional carrier, Delta serviced us well going on to 40 years. But they’ve always wanted that extra destination and extra airline and it looks like we are on a good track to get it,” Scott James Matheson, Valdosta mayor, said.

Matheson said this is just the first step in a long process.

In their last city council meeting, the city approved Matheson to sign a grant application from the Federal Aviation Administration for the project.

There are about $18 million in the grant available for the country. Valdosta is asking for about a million of that.

“Having options, like right now, we have one option and in American (Airlines) service out of Charlotte is very similar to Delta service out of Atlanta. There are a lot of destinations,” said Jim Galloway, the executive director of the airport.

He said American Airlines expressed interest in establishing service. As part of the grant application, they had to submit a letter of intent.

An inside look at the Valdosta Regional Airport. (WALB)

Galloway said he initially wanted a route to Dallas, Texas but the distance played a role.

Regional jets can’t fly more than 500 miles.

He said with two different airlines, there may be some price competition.

Which is good and will have a positive effect on the fare for costumers.

“Charlotte is just another great hub, also a pretty vibrant city as well, so (as) a destination is a win and as a hub, it offers a lot more destinations throughout the country as well. So, we are thrilled,” said Matheson.

No money is coming out of the city’s pocket for this initiative.

Results about the award won’t be in until the Summer. If awarded, they plan to start operating in 2022.

Before, the airport needs to build ticket counters and any needed infrastructure.

