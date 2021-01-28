Advertisement

Police documents reveal new details in fatal Steinhatchee bar stabbing

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says that 1 woman is dead following a stabbing at Crabbie Dad’s Bar & Grill in Steinhatchee.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Court documents obtained by WCTV shed new light on last Friday’s fatal stabbing at Crabbie Dad’s Bar & Grill in Steinhatchee.

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the riverside restaurant around 8 p.m. on Jan. 22 after reports that two women had gotten into a fight. When deputies arrived, they learned a 26-year-old mother of two was stabbed multiple times. Gisella “Gee” Milito was pronounced dead at a local hospital that night.

Authorities searched for the suspect, 47-year-old Nikki Remedies, through the night and found her around 7 a.m. Saturday. She was arrested and charged with murder.

Before the fight on the back patio of the bar, Remedies was seen holding a knife and saying “these b****** got the wrong one,” and “they going to think I’m cleaning my fingernails, until it goes down,” the arrest report says.

According to the arrest report, a witness told deputies they saw Remedies taunting and verbally provoking Milito before the fight. Milito then apparently told Remedies to act like a woman and say something instead of acting crazy, and Remedies replied “Yes, I was talking about you, and I am crazy,” the report says.

That’s when Remedies punched the victim, and the victim began to fight back in self-defense, the witness told deputies. Soon, Milito fell to the ground, with Remedies on top of her. Then the suspect got up, yelled for her purse, and left, according to the report.

Several witnesses told deputies they thought the victim was simply knocked out from the fight, until they turned her over and saw blood on her chest and stomach. One witness called 911 immediately.

The document says Remedies later admitted being in a fight with Milito, but claimed she was acting in self defense and said she “blacked out” and could not remember what happened. Investigators write that she admitted she’d had a knife that evening, and never denied stabbing Milito.

“Remedies was the primary aggressor in the incident,” the report concludes.

An autopsy on Milito found she sustained multiple puncture wounds consistent with being stabbed with a knife.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

