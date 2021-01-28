Sherrill named to USA Softball player of the year watchlist

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State third baseman Sydney Sherrill has been named to the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 watchlist.

This is the second-straight season Sherrill has been named to the preseason Top 50 Watch List.

In the abbreviated 2020 campaign, Sherrill slashed .344/.543/.594 over 24 games with four home runs and 16 RBI.

The Moore, Oklahoma native set career highs in batting average (.405), runs scored (6), home runs (16) and RBI (60) in her sophomore campaign in 2018-19.

FSU opens its campaign on Thursday, February 11 against Florida A&M.

