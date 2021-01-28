Advertisement

Tallahassee Police arrest 3 men after finding guns and drugs using search warrant

Police car
Police car(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested three men Wednesday after executing a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of Ann Arbor Avenue.

As a result of the search warrant, officers seized multiple guns and illegal drugs from the home, the press release says.

“A thorough search of the residence by the General Narcotics Unit with assistance from the Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving Squad yielded more than 40 Oxycodone pills, 100 grams of cannabis, two handguns and $2,000 in cash,” the release says.

The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug trafficking in the area.

TPD investigators also found a credit card scanning device and the personal identifying information of more than 12 people.

The following men were arrested:

  • Michael Smith, 27, for violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Darrell Miller, 27, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful possession of a credit card scanning device
  • Kurstin Hinson, 26, for selling Oxycodone, possession of Oxycodone with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug house

