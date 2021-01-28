Tallahassee Police looking for missing 15-year-old boy
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is looking for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday.
According to the department, Christian Venisee was last seen in the area of 4181 Ridge Haven Road. He is about 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds. Venisee is Black and has brown eyes and black hair. TPD says it doesn’t know what he was wearing when he went missing.
If you have any information for police, reach out to the department at 850-891-4200.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.