TFD responds to structure fire on Andy Colley Trail , neighbor rescues pets from inside home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, around 10:30 a.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Andy Colley Trail on Lake Talquin.

According to TFD, upon arrival, TFD crews found smoke coming from underneath the fire.

Additional crews were called in to assist with fire suppression.

The family was not home at the time of the fire, so a neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the residence.

The neighbor went inside the home and rescued the family’s pets, TFD said.

The cause of the fire is believed to be an air condition system issue, and $10,000 in damages were reported.

The bulk of the home was able to be saved with damage occurring primarily underneath the home.

