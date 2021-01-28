Advertisement

TFD responds to structure fire on Andy Colley Trail , neighbor rescues pets from inside home

Thursday, around 10:30 a.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire Andy...
Thursday, around 10:30 a.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire Andy Colley Trail on Lake Talquin.(Tallahassee Fire Department)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, around 10:30 a.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Andy Colley Trail on Lake Talquin.

According to TFD, upon arrival, TFD crews found smoke coming from underneath the fire.

Additional crews were called in to assist with fire suppression.

The family was not home at the time of the fire, so a neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the residence.

The neighbor went inside the home and rescued the family’s pets, TFD said.

The cause of the fire is believed to be an air condition system issue, and $10,000 in damages were reported.

The bulk of the home was able to be saved with damage occurring primarily underneath the home.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service Office in Tallahassee says it will do a damage survey Wednesday in...
NWS preliminary estimate: Tallahassee tornado had winds of at least 65 mph
Troopers say two people died in the crash.
Double fatal crash reported on I-10 west, FHP says
Plane flipped at TLH airport
TLH airport reopens after tornado damage assessment
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 27, 2021
FILE - This image from file footage shows the Mar-a-Lago estate.
‘It’s a sad place’: Mar-A-Lago members leaving following former President Trump’s return

Latest News

The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the Tallahassee community for help locating a...
TPD asking public for help locating missing 15-year-old
Thursday, the City of Tallahassee launched the application portal for the $250,000 Landlord...
City of Tallahassee launches Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund application portal
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing child.
TPD asking public for help locating missing child
Despite criticism, Community Redevelopment Agency moves forward with Frenchtown redevelopment plan
Earlier this week, the Thomasville Police Department says concerns were raised about two men...
2 men charged in Thomasville following repeated soliciting, checking car doors