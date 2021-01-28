Valdosta Main Street kicks off annual ‘Love Downtown Valdosta’ campaign

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Main Street is gearing up to kick off a month-long “Love Downtown Valdosta” marketing campaign.

The city said this campaign will run through the entire month of February, starting Monday, Feb. 1 until Feb. 28, and encourage residents to visit the downtown shops and restaurants in some of the slower spending months.

“This campaign is to remind people to come downtown, love downtown and support our local business down here,” said Main Street Director Ellen Hill.

As an additional incentive to shop local, for every $25 spent, citizens will be entered into a drawing to win $200 in Downtown Dollars.

Another event the city is encouraging residents to participate in is the “Valdosta Love Lock Fence”, a free public art project located in Bennie’s Alley. Residents can add a lock to the fence to signify their unbreakable love for their partner, children or even pets.

If you have any questions, you can call Valdosta Main Street at (229) 259-3577.

