Advertisement

Valdosta Main Street kicks off annual ‘Love Downtown Valdosta’ campaign

Valdosta Love Lock Fence
Valdosta Love Lock Fence(Valdosta Main Street)
By Kim McCullough | WALB
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Main Street is gearing up to kick off a month-long “Love Downtown Valdosta” marketing campaign.

The city said this campaign will run through the entire month of February, starting Monday, Feb. 1 until Feb. 28, and encourage residents to visit the downtown shops and restaurants in some of the slower spending months.

“This campaign is to remind people to come downtown, love downtown and support our local business down here,” said Main Street Director Ellen Hill.

As an additional incentive to shop local, for every $25 spent, citizens will be entered into a drawing to win $200 in Downtown Dollars.

Another event the city is encouraging residents to participate in is the “Valdosta Love Lock Fence”, a free public art project located in Bennie’s Alley. Residents can add a lock to the fence to signify their unbreakable love for their partner, children or even pets.

If you have any questions, you can call Valdosta Main Street at (229) 259-3577.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service Office in Tallahassee says it will do a damage survey Wednesday in...
NWS preliminary estimate: Tallahassee tornado had winds of at least 65 mph
Family members of the victim confirmed to WCTV it was 18-year-old Jalen Jones who died. The...
Family identifies victim in LCSO’s death investigation near Woodville Highway Shell gas station
Troopers say two people died in the crash.
Double fatal crash reported on I-10 west, FHP says
The accident happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday along a stretch of Appalachee Parkway just across...
Tallahassee man saves child’s life after losing possessions in house fire
Plane flipped at TLH airport
TLH airport reopens after tornado damage assessment

Latest News

TFD firefighters demanding contract negotiation, pay raise
City Commissioners distribute permits for four 2021 spring events
Florida Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, has announced the launch of “Be Scam Smart,” a...
Florida CFO launches ‘Be Scam Smart’ videos aimed at protecting seniors from fraud and scams
At Wednesday's Commission meeting, Commissioners agreed to distribute permits to Word of South,...
City Commissioners distribute permits for four 2021 spring events