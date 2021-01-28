Valdosta State QB Rogan Wells transferring to Tusculum University

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta State Quarterback Rogan Wells will be transferring to Tusculum University for his final year of eligibility, according to a statement from the university. Wells led the Blazers to an undefeated D-II National Championship in 2018, and an undefeated regular season in 2019.

“I cannot thank you enough for your tremendous support you have given me and my teammates over the last five years. An undefeated national championship season, back-to-back GSC championships, and a 24-game win streak,” said Wells in a statement released by VSU. “While these are all great accomplishments, I am most proud that I graduated from Valdosta State and I am now a VSU alum! Thank you to my great teammates, coaches, and administration for the opportunity given to me. I will be forever grateful. I look forward to supporting Blazer Nation in the future as a VSU alumni and wish you all the best.”

Wells’ brother Rylan is a coach for Tusculum, as is former Blazers’ Offensive Coordinator Cade Bell who called plays alongside his father Kerwin in V State’s 2018 title campaign.

“We certainly wish Rogan nothing but the best. He is not only a great player but a great young man. Rogan has been an ambassador for our program and has accomplished great success while playing for the Blazers,” Remarked VSU Head Coach Gary Goff in a statement. “I am equally excited for the future of our program. We are very fortunate because our team is not made of one or two great players, but many very talented and hardworking players who are proud to be Blazers!”

The Blazers will now likely turn to Ivory Durham under center. The dual-threat Junior from Jacksonville has backed up Wells in both his seasons at Valdosta State.

