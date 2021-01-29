Advertisement

$1.1 million of CRA funding going toward improvement projects in downtown Tallahassee

By Monica Casey
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - About $1 million dollars worth of Community Redevelopment Agency projects are coming to the Downtown District of Tallahassee.

Board members heard about five bicycle and pedestrian connectivity projects and two parking enhancements, all set to be complete in fiscal year 2021.

The category of ‘bicycle and pedestrian improvement’ includes projects that make downtown Tallahassee safer and more walkable.

CRA staff advocated for replacing lights in the Chain of Parks to match ones on Gaines Street, extending the sidewalk on the east side of MLK Jr. Boulevard and adding a crosswalk to Bronough Street

Staff also said the the wooden benches in the Downtown District are currently deteriorating. With the funding, 68 of them will be replaced with black metal benches.

The CRA will also create an ADA pedestrian map for the Downtown District.

The parking enhancements include changes to the Duval Street entrance to the Kleman Plaza parking garage.

Part of that goal is making it easier for visitors to find and enter the plaza.

Plans also include installing new fencing and signs.

The CRA is also looking at construction of a formal parking lot on a city-owned dirt lot at 605 Gaines Street.

