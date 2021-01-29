2 men charged in Thomasville following repeated soliciting, checking car doors

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Earlier this week, the Thomasville Police Department says concerns were raised about two men who were approaching cars and asking for money in downtown Thomasville.

Tuesday morning, a woman was walking to her car when she found two men approaching her.

She entered her car and locked the door, but one of the men proceeded to try to open her door. She reported the incident to TPD.

Several similar incidents involving these men soliciting for money and pulling of car door handles were reported to TPD, and descriptions of the men were given.

Detectives with TPD interviewed witnesses and checked video surveillance in the area.

TPD says that after investigating, the two men were located and identified.

The two men were contacted and interviewed on Wednesday and were charged.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.