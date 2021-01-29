2021 FAMU baseball scheduled unveiled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M baseball team is set to play 56 games this upcoming 2021 season.

The Rattlers schedule is highlighted by three matchups in Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators and a neutral-site matchup against future conference foe Grambling State in suburban Atlanta.

FAMU’s season starts with eight-straight road games, with opening day coming on Friday, February 19 at Stetson, the first of a four-game series against the Hatters. The Rattlers then head to Tampa for a four-game slate against the South Florida Bulls from Feb. 26-28.

The Rattlers’ home opener comes against the University of North Florida on Tuesday, March 2 before heading to Gainesville for two games against Florida (March 5 & 7) and Jacksonville University (March 6-7).

After their Gainesville stint, the Rattlers will head to the Peach State for a midweek series against Mercer on Wednesday, March 10 before playing a three-game series at Coolray Field in Atlanta, the home of the Gwinnett Stripers Minor League Baseball club, against Grambling State from March 12-14.

Upon returning from Atlanta, the Fangs will face their longest homestand of the season, with a two-game series against Mercer (March 16-17) and a three-game series against Florida Gulf Coast (March 19-21) leading up to the start of MEAC play, when North Carolina A&T comes to town on March 26-28.

FAMU will host three more conference series after their duel with the Aggies: Norfolk State (April 9-11), North Carolina Central (April 23-25) and another home series against A&T (May 7-9).

The Fangs hit the road for four MEAC series: North Carolina Central (April 1-3), North Carolina A&T (April 16-18), Norfolk State (April 30-May 2) and the season-ending series against NC Central (May 13-15).

All MEAC series in 2021 are four-game series, with doubleheaders scheduled on Saturday.

Sandwiched between conference series for FAMU are two more non-conference games: A third meeting against Florida (April 7) and a return trip to Jacksonville to take on UNF (April 27).

The MEAC tournament is slated to be held in Norfolk from Wednesday, May 19 until Sunday, May 23.

To see the full FAMU schedule, click here.

