‘A diamond in the rough’: Southside staple Jake Gaither Golf Course undergoing renovations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After decades of providing a quick and inexpensive getaway for people in Tallahassee, a local diamond in the rough is getting an upgrade.

The Jake Gaither Golf Course is getting hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of updates.

The greens there haven’t always held the same esteem as their namesake football coach garnered during his golden years, but after some recent renovations, it is making a comeback.

Philip Shelton, Sr., a long time course player at the course, said, “Just being a starter, I couldn’t complain too much.” Shelton, Sr. has been playing at Jake Gaither Golf Course ever since he retired from the Marine Corp in 1995.

“We call it the money hole, because, you know, a little innocent bet here or there,” Shelton, Sr. said.

Shelton, Sr. plays a lot of golf there and is over joyed at some of the recent upgrades the city has invested in.

City of Tallahassee Supervisor of Operations, Tiant Dewindt, says these upgrades include a new $300,000 cart path and an entirely new fleet of golf carts to put the new path to use.

Two new pump stations for full irrigation of the greens, and in the near future, renovations of the clubhouse and bathrooms, all things that have been a longtime coming, for the historic course with a complicated past, will also be added.

City of Tallahassee General Manager of Golf, Jan Auger, explained, “It was built for black communities during the segregation era.”

The course, built in the late 1950s, was named after longtime Rattler football coach Jake Gaither and has become a pillar of the community. The City is now working to add it to the National Historic Registry.

“It’s not a proud history, but it’s our history,” Auger added.

The new upgrades will make a smooth transition into the next chapter for those who have always known its worth.

“Some of the comments that have been told to be is that Jake is actually looking like a course now, but to me, it’s always been a course. It’s just been underlooked. A diamond in the rough,” Dewindt said.

There are also those who have always loved the course, tree roots and all.

“You’d be riding around just going bumpity, bumpity, bumpity, bumpity, you know?” Shelton described.

The course is the only 9-hole in the city.

A quick round with a cart will only cost you $20 and is good way to be socially distant and social.

And, you might even win a little cash if you do it right.

