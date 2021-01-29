Advertisement

‘A surreal experience’: FSU Alum to appear on Shark Tank in February

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida State University graduate has received the opportunity of a lifetime: a chance to pitch his business, Nightcap, on the show “Shark Tank.”

Nighcap is an invention meant to protect women from having their drinks spiked.

Benarde helped his little sister, Shirah, expand it from a prototype, wanting to help keep her safe while in college.

“She has a limited supply of Nightcaps when she goes out to do whatever she wants. Gives you peace of mind and I’m happy that I can provide that for people around the world now,” Benarde said.

Michael Benarde says the moment wouldn’t have been possible without his mentors from FSU.

“You know, you can have a great business and a great product, but if you don’t know how to tell people about it, it’s not going to work very well,” said Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship’s Wendy Platt.

Benarde entered in several competitions in Tallahassee and at FSU and perfected his pitch for that right opportunity.

“I think pitching in those competitions really gave me, especially, the confidence to go pitch on Shark Tank where I had the experience on public speaking and answering questions that investors might ask,” he explained.

After expanding the brand on the app Tiktok and applying for the chance, Benarde’s dream is coming true: he’s getting to share his product on Shark Tank, an experience he says he was confident about until the lights turned on.

“But then, once those double doors open and you see those lights and them looking at you, and it’s a feeling that goes through your body that you’ve never felt before and you just have to power through it,” he described.

Benarde calls the overall experience “once in a lifetime.”

“It’s a surreal experience. There’s no, I’ve never felt like as much emotion as I did standing there, it’s crazy.”

Those around him are confident the opportunity will work in his favor.

“You know, I think it’s a story that they’re going to like, and that one of those Sharks is going to want to back him and help him out and help him get this out to as many people as possible,” Platt added.

The episode hasn’t aired yet, so Benarde wasn’t able to tell WCTV if the Sharks invested in Nighcap, but we’ll find out soon enough; his episode of Shark Tank airs Feb. 5.

