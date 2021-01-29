Advertisement

City of Tallahassee launches Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund application portal

Thursday, the City of Tallahassee launched the application portal for the $250,000 Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund.(Monica Casey - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, the City of Tallahassee launched the application portal for the $250,000 Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund.

This comes following the December 2020 decision by Tallahassee City Commissioners to create the fund.

This program offers incentives and claims, including a $500 one-time bonus for each unit newly leased to someone exiting homelessness, up to $2,000 in excess of the security deposit to cover a portion of lost rent from a tenant in crisis and up to $1,000 in excess of the security deposit to cover damages beyond normal wear and tear, or for unforeseen expenses, to maintain habitability to landlords who agree to partner with the City to provide housing stability for vulnerable and at-risk tenants.

Eligible landlords must be local, private individuals with five or fewer rental properties in Tallahassee and can apply to receive funding if a current tenant has been financially impacted by COVID-19, was previously homeless or is facing eviction. Landlords with vacant units are also encouraged to apply to partner in housing vulnerable tenants.

To learn more about the Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund, you can visit Talgov.com/Landlords.

