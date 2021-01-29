Advertisement

Community Redevelopment Agency moves forward with Frenchtown-Southside redevelopment plan

By Monica Casey
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Community Redevelopment Agency moved forward Thursday on a long term plan for the Frenchtown-Southside district, despite criticism from some people in that community.

Thursday, the board approved an updated Frenchtown-Southside redevelopment and a strategic investment plan, but some are some concerned it’s not enough.

A new political action coalition for the neighborhoods is questioning the CRA’s development priorities.

The Coalition says Frenchtown and Southside are being neglected.

The group asked the CRA board to establish a performance measurement system, launch a new evaluation of all programs, and conduct an independent audit.

Some from the group also raised the issues today.

“Most of the development in the CRA has been downtown. And you look at Frenchtown, there’s basically nothing. You don’t see anything coming down,” said one public speaker.

“We can do more than what we are doing, as far as engaging the community,” said another.

City Commissioner Jack Porter responded to some of those concerns, saying that although performance measurements are in annual CRA reports, she’d like to see more.

Top goals in the redevelopment plan include a thriving economic community, access to affordable housing, and quality education in these districts.

The plan will go to the county and other taxing authorities before coming back to the city in march for final approval. You can read more about it here.

